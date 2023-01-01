Menu
2022 BMW 5 Series

23,000 KM

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2022 BMW 5 Series

2022 BMW 5 Series

Sedan

2022 BMW 5 Series

Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746914
  • Stock #: 156772
  • VIN: WBA73BJ05NWX66713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 156772
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Piano Black Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance May 30 2026 Or 80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 BMW 540i xDrive IS Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Front Comfort Seats, w/Lumbar Support, Wireless Device Charging, Black Exterior Contents, Blue M-Sport Brakes, 20 M Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Navigation, Soft Close Doors, BMW Drive Recorder, Head-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, Satellite Radio, Automatic Trunk, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot, Remote Engine Start, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Alarm System, Comfort Access, Through-Load System, Ambient Lighting, Park Distance Control, Adaptive LED Headlights, Driving Assistance, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Variable Sports Steering, M-Sport Suspension, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamics Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

