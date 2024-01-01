Menu
This Powerful 2022 BMW M8 Competition is a Canadian vehicle with a clean Carfax report and a remaining manufacture warranty until 8 April 2026 or 80,000 kms. It is a high-performance luxury sedan that epitomizes BMWs engineering prowess and luxury refinement powered by a potent 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing a staggering 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Key Features Includes: - V8 - Competition - Gran Coupe - Carbon Fiber Package - Navigation - Bluetooth - Heads up Display - Backup Camera - Parking Sensors - Harman Kardon Sound System - Sirius XM Radio - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - BMW Assist - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Front Ventilated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Sakhir Orange Full Merino Leather - Cruise Control - Side Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Forward Collision Mitigation - Automatic PDC Activation - Automatic Parking - BMW Laser Headlights - Red Brake Calipers - 20" Alloy Wheels NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024,the 2024 BNS Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. So if youre looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

24,929KM
  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 24,929 KM

This Powerful 2022 BMW M8 Competition is a Canadian vehicle with a clean Carfax report and a remaining manufacture warranty until 8 April 2026 or 80,000 kms. It is a high-performance luxury sedan that epitomizes BMW's engineering prowess and luxury refinement powered by a potent 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing a staggering 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

- V8
- Competition
- Gran Coupe
- Carbon Fiber Package
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Heads up Display
- Backup Camera
- Parking Sensors
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- Sirius XM Radio
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
- BMW Assist
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sakhir Orange Full Merino Leather
- Cruise Control
- Side Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Automatic PDC Activation
- Automatic Parking
- BMW Laser Headlights
- Red Brake Calipers
- 20" Alloy Wheels

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024,the 2024 BNS Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

