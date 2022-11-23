Menu
2022 BMW X5

25,778 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

xDrive40i I PANO I NAV I CAM I HUD I COMING SOON

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9371533
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C08N9J17537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24377
  • Mileage 25,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

