2022 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9371533

9371533 Stock #: 24377

24377 VIN: 5UXCR6C08N9J17537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24377

Mileage 25,778 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.