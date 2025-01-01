2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Options Include: Rearview Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Lane Keep Assist, Pre Collision Avoidance, Trailer Sway, Cross Traffic Alert, Traction Control, Driver Alert Warning, Remote Start, Rain Sensors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER 2022 OXFORD WHITE ON BLACK FORD BRONCO SPORT | 4X4 Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the Peoples Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showrooms - coffee and tea are always on us-to experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family. Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $999; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested. Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice. To ensure you have the most up-to-date information, please contact our sales team.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

19,304 KM

$28,898

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Base/CAM/CARPLAY/DRIVE ASSIST/NO ACCIDENT/1OWNER

12880991

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Base/CAM/CARPLAY/DRIVE ASSIST/NO ACCIDENT/1OWNER

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$28,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,304KM
VIN 3fmcr9a63nrd86569

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101867
  • Mileage 19,304 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
