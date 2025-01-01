Menu
Maple Honda services: GTA including, Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and all areas of Ontario. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Our Vaughan Honda Dealership has been selling and servicing the Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, and Whitby area for a long time - our experience is second to none! Maple Honda is the first and last place you will need to shop for a Used Honda Car or SUV. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business. Try out or hassle free E-Pricer or Make An Offer form if you need immediate assistants please call us at 1 (866) 980-9498 Honda reliability. When Honda certifies a used vehicle,you know it can be depended on. Every Certified Used Honda undergoes a series of thorough dealer inspections to ensure it upholds the reliability of the Honda name. You get the performance, safety, and efficiency of a Honda with added assurance that comes with a factory warranty. For peace of mind, every Certified Used Honda comes with a 7 year 160,000 km transferable powertrain warranty, a 7-day 1,000 km exchange privilege, a 100 point inspection and a Carfax Vehicle History Report.

2022 Honda Civic

58,520 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN

12910925

2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,520KM
VIN 2HGFE2F32NH116653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 144425L
  • Mileage 58,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

2022 Honda Civic