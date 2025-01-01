Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!Vehicle Key Features Include: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Meridian Sound System, 360 Degree Camera, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Eco Stop/Start, 20 Inch Rims, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Avoidance System, Speed Limit Warning, Driver Condition Monitor, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Traffic Monitor, Automatic Parking Aid, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, CLEAN CARFAX 2022 White on Black LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 SE

2022 Land Rover Defender

39,532 KM

$72,898

+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Defender

110 SE/PANO/360 CAM/MERIDIAN/CARPLAY/CLEAN CARFAX

12304535

2022 Land Rover Defender

110 SE/PANO/360 CAM/MERIDIAN/CARPLAY/CLEAN CARFAX

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$72,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,532KM
VIN SALEP7RU9N2101722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,532 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Meridian Sound System, 360 Degree Camera, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Eco Stop/Start, 20 Inch Rims, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Avoidance System, Speed Limit Warning, Driver Condition Monitor, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Traffic Monitor, Automatic Parking Aid, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, CLEAN CARFAX

2022 White on Black LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 SE

Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the People's Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showroomscoffee and tea are always on usto experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family.

Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $899; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested.

Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice. To ensure you have the most up-to-date information, please contact our sales team.
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

