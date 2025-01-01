Menu
2022 Land Rover Defender

71,813 KM

Details

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Land Rover Defender

S | 110 | CARBON FIBRE | MERIDIAN

12870233

2022 Land Rover Defender

S | 110 | CARBON FIBRE | MERIDIAN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,813KM
VIN SALEJ7RX6N2066116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,813 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Call Dealer

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
