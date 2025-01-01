$63,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Land Rover Defender
S | 110 | CARBON FIBRE | MERIDIAN
2022 Land Rover Defender
S | 110 | CARBON FIBRE | MERIDIAN
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$63,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,813KM
VIN SALEJ7RX6N2066116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,813 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 | SUPERCHARGED | HSE | DYNAMIC | 22 IN 67,758 KM $69,900 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango SRT | HELLCAT | HARMAN KARDON 56,614 KM $89,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 63 AMG | PREMIUM PKG | BRUSH GUARD | 22 IN 49,367 KM $189,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
$63,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2022 Land Rover Defender