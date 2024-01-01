$93,910+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
P400 | WESTMINSTER | MERIDIAN
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
P400 | WESTMINSTER | MERIDIAN
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$93,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,272KM
VIN SALGS2RUXNA469374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,272 KM
2022 Land Rover Range Rover