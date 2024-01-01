Menu
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

59,375 KM

Details

$69,910

+ tax & licensing
Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
59,375KM
VIN SALWG2SU1NA213163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,375 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover