2022 Lexus RX

8,084 KM

Details Description Features

$65,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

RX 350 / F SPORT/ HUD/ MARK LEVINSON/ PANO/ 360CAM

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

8,084KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9100600
  • Stock #: NM0605
  • VIN: 2T2YZMDA6NC334898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Heads-Up Display, Mark Levinson Sound System, Heated Front and Back Seats, Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Pre Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Steering Assist, Sway Warning, Auto Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Park Assist, Parking Support Brake, Paddle Shifters, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Easy Exit/Entry, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition 2022 Grey on Red Lexus RX 350 Auto F Sport | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

