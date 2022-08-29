2022 Lexus RX

$65,888 + taxes & licensing 8 , 0 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9100600

9100600 Stock #: NM0605

NM0605 VIN: 2T2YZMDA6NC334898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0605

Mileage 8,084 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.