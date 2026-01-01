Menu
2022 Maserati Levante

48,961 KM

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Maserati Levante

MODENA | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | 21 IN

13510802

2022 Maserati Levante

MODENA | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | 21 IN

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,961KM
VIN ZN661YUM4NX388611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco Alpi Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,961 KM

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2024 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | M-SPORT PRO | 7 PASS | PREMIUM ENHANCE for sale in Vaughan, ON
2024 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | M-SPORT PRO | 7 PASS | PREMIUM ENHANCE 95,021 KM $80,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I | M-SPORT | PREMIUM | CARBON | 22 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2024 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I | M-SPORT | PREMIUM | CARBON | 22 IN 24,316 KM $88,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | 6 PASS | PREMIUM PKG | 21 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | 6 PASS | PREMIUM PKG | 21 IN 72,694 KM $53,900 + tax & lic

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888

