Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$66,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10172409
  2. 10172409
  3. 10172409
  4. 10172409
  5. 10172409
  6. 10172409
  7. 10172409
  8. 10172409
  9. 10172409
  10. 10172409
  11. 10172409
  12. 10172409
  13. 10172409
  14. 10172409
  15. 10172409
  16. 10172409
  17. 10172409
  18. 10172409
  19. 10172409
  20. 10172409
Contact Seller

$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172409
  • Stock #: 161869
  • VIN: W1KAF4HB6NR009794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 161869
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior On Power Red/Black Leather Interior, And A Metal Weave Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 9 2026/80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Sport Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Black Fabric Roof Liner, Dash Cam, Front Wireless Phone Charging, And A Metal Weave Centre Console.Packages Include EASY-PACK Trunk Closer, MB Navigation, Parking Package (P47), Premium Ambient Lighting, Live Traffic, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Premium, 360 Camera, Multi-Year Map Update, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, AMG Styling Package, Star Grille, Sport Seats, AMG Interior Package, ARTICO Dashboard, AMG Floor Mats, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Aero, Staggered, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, AMG Exterior Package, Sport Engine Sound, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 40,000 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz C...
 14,000 KM
$66,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 56,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory