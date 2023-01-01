$66,888+ tax & licensing
$66,888
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10172409
- Stock #: 161869
- VIN: W1KAF4HB6NR009794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
