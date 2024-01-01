Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

45,260 KM

Details

$66,910

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$66,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,260KM
VIN W1K1J5KBXNF175055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,260 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104

905-264-9888
$66,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class