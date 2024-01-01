$66,910+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 450 4MATIC
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$66,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,260KM
VIN W1K1J5KBXNF175055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 45,260 KM
