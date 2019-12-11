$208,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 4MATIC SUV
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$208,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20191211
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On 2-Tone Saddle Brown/Black, Nappa Leather Interior, And G MANUFAKTUR Piano Black Lacquer Trim.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 31 2026/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Is Loaded With An AMG Night Package (Solid & Metallic Paints) -Including obsidian black metallic front and rear bumper trim elements, AMG Night Package (P56), Underbody Protection in Obsidian Black Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior Mirrors, Obsidian Black Spare Wheel Cover, Darkened Headlamps, Tail Lights & Indicators, Darkened AMG Front Grille. Brush Guard (Obsidian Black Metallic), Heated Steering Wheel, AMG Performance Piano Black Lacquer/Nappa Steering Wheel, 22" AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Matte Black, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
Autobase
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588