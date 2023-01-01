Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

31,000 KM

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10177299
  • Stock #: 2352259
  • VIN: W1N0G8EB0NV327473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2352259
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 13 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Aluminum Running Boards, And A SiriusXM Radio.Packages Include Apple CarPlay, MB Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, MULTIBEAM LED, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, front underguard, rear underguard, exterior mirrors and window surround in high gloss black, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front and rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Roof Rails Black, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

