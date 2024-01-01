$63,910+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$63,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,680KM
VIN W1N0G6EB4NG044695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,680 KM
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class