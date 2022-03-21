$59,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$59,888
- Listing ID: 8952334
- Stock #: 2856462
- VIN: W1N0G8EB0NV364166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 28 2026 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Packages Include Apple CarPlay, MB Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, AMG Interior Package, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
