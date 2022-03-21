Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8952334
  2. 8952334
  3. 8952334
  4. 8952334
  5. 8952334
  6. 8952334
  7. 8952334
  8. 8952334
  9. 8952334
  10. 8952334
  11. 8952334
  12. 8952334
  13. 8952334
  14. 8952334
  15. 8952334
  16. 8952334
  17. 8952334
  18. 8952334
  19. 8952334
  20. 8952334
  21. 8952334
Contact Seller

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

4,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8952334
  • Stock #: 2856462
  • VIN: W1N0G8EB0NV364166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2856462
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 28 2026 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include Apple CarPlay, MB Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, AMG Interior Package, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 63,000 KM
$50,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 84,000 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 50,000 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory