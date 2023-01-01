Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$116,888

+ tax & licensing
$116,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$116,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10044630
  Stock #: 66107119
  VIN: 4JGFD6BB6NA658077

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black/Red Pepper AMG Nappa Leather Interior, And An AMG Carbon Fibre Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 14 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Windshield Heater, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Night Package, Head-Up Display, And Upgraded 21 AMG Bicolour 5-Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels. Packages Include Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, Summer Performance Tires, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

