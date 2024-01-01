$102,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$102,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black/Red Pepper, AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.
Single Owner, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz Facility, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 30 2025/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Track Pace, Aluminum Running Boards, Trailer Hitch.
Packages Include Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
Autobase
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588