Polar White Exterior On Black/Red Pepper, AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.

Single Owner, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz Facility, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 30 2025/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Track Pace, Aluminum Running Boards, Trailer Hitch.

Packages Include Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

23,000 KM

$102,888

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$102,888

Used
23,000KM
VIN 4JGFD6BB6NA605055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black/Red Pepper, AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.

Single Owner, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz Facility, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 30 2025/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Track Pace, Aluminum Running Boards, Trailer Hitch.

Packages Include Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

Autobase

905-264-5588

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE