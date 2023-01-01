Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

11,000 KM

$78,888

+ tax & licensing
$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 171781
  VIN: 4JGFB4KE8NA761571

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 20 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This Rare Find 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC SUV 7 Passenger Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, Third Row Seating Package, Soft Close Doors,Sport Package, And Upgraded 21 AMG Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Enhanced Stop & Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, 3rd Row Seats, Adjustable 2nd Row Seats, TIREFIT, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

