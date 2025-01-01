$109,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 63 | AMG | 4MATIC+ | DIAMOND STITCH | 23"RIM
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$109,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,487KM
VIN 4JGFF8KE6NA818930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mojave Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,487 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Console
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
