2022 Porsche Cayenne...

$89,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10034925

10034925 Stock #: 2287592

2287592 VIN: WP1AA2AY1NDA06289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2287592

Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.