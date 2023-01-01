Menu
2022 Porsche Cayenne

19,000 KM

Details Description Features

$89,888

+ tax & licensing
$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Cayenne

2022 Porsche Cayenne

AWD

2022 Porsche Cayenne

AWD

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034925
  • Stock #: 2287592
  • VIN: WP1AA2AY1NDA06289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2287592
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Porsche Warranty July 5 2026/80,000Km!This 2022 Porsche Cayenne AWD Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Heated Windscreen, Front And Rear Heated Seats, 21" RS Spyder Design, And Wheel Centre Caps w/Coloured Porsche Crest.Premium Package Includes Navigation, CarPlay, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Roof System, LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Comfort Access, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Power Steering Plus, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

