This 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S is a local Canadian vehicle with a clean Carfax report and remaining manufacturer warranty until February 3rd, 2026 or up to 80,000 kms. The Cross Turismo 4S brings Porsches electric performance into a versatile wagon-style body, delivering instant torque, refined engineering, and that unmistakable Porsche luxury and presencefuture-forward performance with everyday usability. Top Features Include: * Dual-motor electric powertrain * All-wheel drive * Cross Turismo body style * Premium Plus Package * Adaptive air suspension * Sport Chrono Package compatibility * Porsche Communication Management (PCM) * Navigation system * Apple CarPlay * Android Auto * BOSE Surround Sound system * Panoramic fixed glass roof * LED-Matrix headlights * 3D LED rear light bar * Heated front seats * Ventilated front seats * Heated steering wheel * Power liftgate * 360 surround view camera * Comfort Access keyless entry

2022 Porsche Taycan

16,290 KM

Details Description

$106,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche Taycan

4S | CROSS TURISMO | PREMIUM PLUS PKG

2022 Porsche Taycan

4S | CROSS TURISMO | PREMIUM PLUS PKG

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$106,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,290KM
VIN WP0BB2Y12NSA71193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,290 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S is a local Canadian vehicle with a clean Carfax report and remaining manufacturer warranty until February 3rd, 2026 or up to 80,000 kms. The Cross Turismo 4S brings Porsches electric performance into a versatile wagon-style body, delivering instant torque, refined engineering, and that unmistakable Porsche luxury and presencefuture-forward performance with everyday usability.

Top Features Include:

* Dual-motor electric powertrain
* All-wheel drive
* Cross Turismo body style
* Premium Plus Package
* Adaptive air suspension
* Sport Chrono Package compatibility
* Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
* Navigation system
* Apple CarPlay
* Android Auto
* BOSE Surround Sound system
* Panoramic fixed glass roof
* LED-Matrix headlights
* 3D LED rear light bar
* Heated front seats
* Ventilated front seats
* Heated steering wheel
* Power liftgate
* 360 surround view camera
* Comfort Access keyless entry

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$106,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2022 Porsche Taycan