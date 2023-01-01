Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

48,414 KM

$59,910

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | DUAL MOTOR | GLASS ROOF

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | DUAL MOTOR | GLASS ROOF

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$59,910

+ taxes & licensing

48,414KM
Used
VIN 7SAYGDEE8NF423107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,414 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROMOTION

Any vehicle sold and financed until December 31,2023 will be receiving a FREE $1,000 VISA gift card!!!

*See promotion details for more info

This beautiful 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report and remaining manufacture warranty until April 28th 2026 or up to 80,000 kms. With its dual motor prowess, this electric marvel effortlessly conquers the road, offering an exhilarating driving experience that goes the distance. Feel the thrill of acceleration, embrace the elegance of a glass roof, and revel in the innovation that defines the future of automotive excellence.

Key features Include:

- Long Range
- Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
- Glass Roof
- Autopilot
- Rear-view camera
- Regenerative braking system
- Navigation system
- Keyless entry and start
- Lane Keep Assist
- Auto-Parking
- Blindspot monitoring
- Adaptive Cruise Control
-Bluetooth Connectivity
- Lane Change Assist
- Arcade Interface


NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.


Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

*Sale price must be at full asking price in order to be eligible for the special holiday promotion $1,000 visa gift card

*special holiday promotion valid until December 31,2023 only.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$59,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2022 Tesla Model Y