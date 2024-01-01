Menu
Account
Sign In
Zooming into the future with the 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range, where innovation meets exhilaration. With its dual motor prowess and autopilot precision, every journey becomes a seamless adventure. Key features Include: - Long Range Battery - Dual Motor - Autopilot - Supercharging Capability - Panoramic Glass Roof - Premium Interior - Large Touchscreen Display - Tesla Mobile App Integration - Advanced Navigation - Premium Audio System - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Keyless Entry - Automatic Climate Control - Collision Avoidance Assist - Blind Spot Monitoring - Parking Sensors - Lane Departure Warning - Traffic-Aware Cruise Control - Automatic Emergency Braking - Integrated Dashcam - Full Self-Driving Capability NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024,the 2024 BNS Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. So if youre looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2022 Tesla Model Y

19,910 KM

Details Description

$57,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | DUAL MOTOR | AUTOPILOT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | DUAL MOTOR | AUTOPILOT

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 11072507
  2. 11072507
  3. 11072507
  4. 11072507
  5. 11072507
  6. 11072507
  7. 11072507
  8. 11072507
  9. 11072507
  10. 11072507
  11. 11072507
  12. 11072507
  13. 11072507
  14. 11072507
  15. 11072507
  16. 11072507
  17. 11072507
  18. 11072507
  19. 11072507
  20. 11072507
  21. 11072507
  22. 11072507
  23. 11072507
  24. 11072507
  25. 11072507
Contact Seller

$57,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
19,910KM
Used
VIN 7SAYGDEE1NF467532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Zooming into the future with the 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range, where innovation meets exhilaration. With its dual motor prowess and autopilot precision, every journey becomes a seamless adventure.

Key features Include:

- Long Range Battery
- Dual Motor
- Autopilot
- Supercharging Capability
- Panoramic Glass Roof
- Premium Interior
- Large Touchscreen Display
- Tesla Mobile App Integration
- Advanced Navigation
- Premium Audio System
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Climate Control
- Collision Avoidance Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Parking Sensors
- Lane Departure Warning
- Traffic-Aware Cruise Control
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Integrated Dashcam
- Full Self-Driving Capability

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024,the 2024 BNS Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e | M SPORT | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e | M SPORT | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS 113,001 KM $32,910 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Porsche 911 CARRERA S | PDK | PREMIUM PKG | SPORT CHRONO PKG for sale in Vaughan, ON
2012 Porsche 911 CARRERA S | PDK | PREMIUM PKG | SPORT CHRONO PKG 101,871 KM $75,910 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | MASSAGE | HUD for sale in Vaughan, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | MASSAGE | HUD 86,997 KM $64,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y