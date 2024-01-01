Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Tesla Model Y

37,513 KM

Details

$47,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | AWD | FSD | DUAL MOTOR

Watch This Vehicle
12027772

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | AWD | FSD | DUAL MOTOR

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

$47,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,513KM
VIN 7SAYGDEEXNF358325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,513 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2023 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle 57,649 KM $35,910 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW 5 Series 530I | M SPORT | XDRIVE for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 BMW 5 Series 530I | M SPORT | XDRIVE 57,721 KM $45,910 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 for sale in Vaughan, ON
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 48,644 KM $127,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y