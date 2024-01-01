$47,910+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE | AWD | FSD | DUAL MOTOR
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
37,513KM
VIN 7SAYGDEEXNF358325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,513 KM
2022 Tesla Model Y