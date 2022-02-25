Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

98 KM

Details Description Features

$105,888

+ tax & licensing
$105,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range LONG RANGE AWD| 7PASS| 20ALLOYS

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range LONG RANGE AWD| 7PASS| 20ALLOYS

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$105,888

+ taxes & licensing

98KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8379546
  • Stock #: NP6079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model Y Long range All-Wheel-Drive, White on white leather interior, 7 passenger, 20 inch induction wheels. Vaughan’s largest indoor showroom, buy online from the comfort of your home. Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and we’ll coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus’ 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vella’s Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
1 Speed Automatic

