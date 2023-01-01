$51,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi A4
Sedan Technik 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$51,888
+ taxes & licensing
16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFAAF44PA043667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5143854
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navarra Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 Audi A4 S-Line Competition Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Power Sunroof, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Bluetooth/USB/ Aux Audio Input, Audi connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Audi side assist Blind Spot Sensor, Audi Pre Sense Front, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Black Spoiler, Black Rings & Badging, Gloss Black Centre Console, Synthetic Leather Lower Console & Door Armrests, 19" 5-V-Spoke Star Design, Matte titanium gray finish, Red Brake Calipers, Black Grille, S line Interior Badging, Front Lip Rocker Trim Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, Black Side Mirrors, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar, Dark Chrome Tailpipes, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Email Autobase
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
2023 Audi A4