Navarra Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2023 Audi A4 S-Line Competition Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Power Sunroof, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Bluetooth/USB/ Aux Audio Input, Audi connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Audi side assist Blind Spot Sensor, Audi Pre Sense Front, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Black Spoiler, Black Rings & Badging, Gloss Black Centre Console, Synthetic Leather Lower Console & Door Armrests, 19" 5-V-Spoke Star Design, Matte titanium gray finish, Red Brake Calipers, Black Grille, S line Interior Badging, Front Lip Rocker Trim Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, Black Side Mirrors, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar, Dark Chrome Tailpipes, And More!

2023 Audi A4

16,000 KM

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi A4

Sedan Technik 45 TFSI quattro

2023 Audi A4

Sedan Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFAAF44PA043667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5143854
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navarra Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 Audi A4 S-Line Competition Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Power Sunroof, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Bluetooth/USB/ Aux Audio Input, Audi connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Audi side assist Blind Spot Sensor, Audi Pre Sense Front, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Black Spoiler, Black Rings & Badging, Gloss Black Centre Console, Synthetic Leather Lower Console & Door Armrests, 19" 5-V-Spoke Star Design, Matte titanium gray finish, Red Brake Calipers, Black Grille, S line Interior Badging, Front Lip Rocker Trim Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, Black Side Mirrors, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar, Dark Chrome Tailpipes, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2023 Audi A4