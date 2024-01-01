Menu
<div>Daytona Gray Pearl Exterior On Black Leather Interior.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A balance Of Audi Warranty October 6 2026/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2023 Audi Q5 Technik 45 TFSI quattro Is Loaded With A S-line Black Package, Comfort Interior for S line Package, And A Park Assist</div><div></div><div>Packages Include 10.1" touch display, Bluetooth, Audi smartphone interface w/wireless CarPlay, Audi virtual cockpit plus, Audi connect navigation and infotainment services and Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system w/ 19 speakers & 755w Premium Amplifier, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Top view camera Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Power Rear Child Safety Locks & Electronic Stability Control, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Door Retractable Sunshades, black optics (grille & window surround), piano black inlays, black side mirrors and gloss black centre console, S line Interior Badging, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, Wheels: 8.0J x 20" 5-V Star Design, Gloss anthracite black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, contrast stitching and power lumbar for both front seats, And More. </div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing. </div><div></div><div>Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook. </div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself. </div><div></div><div>Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com</div><div><br /></div>

2023 Audi Q5

46,000 KM

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

2023 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FAAFY5P2003043

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Daytona Gray Pearl Exterior On Black Leather Interior.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A balance Of Audi Warranty October 6 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 Audi Q5 Technik 45 TFSI quattro Is Loaded With A S-line Black Package, Comfort Interior for S line Package, And A Park AssistPackages Include 10.1" touch display, Bluetooth, Audi smartphone interface w/wireless CarPlay, Audi virtual cockpit plus, Audi connect navigation and infotainment services and Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system w/ 19 speakers & 755w Premium Amplifier, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Top view camera Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Power Rear Child Safety Locks & Electronic Stability Control, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Door Retractable Sunshades, black optics (grille & window surround), piano black inlays, black side mirrors and gloss black centre console, S line Interior Badging, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, Wheels: 8.0J x 20" 5-V Star Design, Gloss anthracite black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, contrast stitching and power lumbar for both front seats, And More. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing. Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2023 Audi Q5