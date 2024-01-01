$39,910+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Used
28,374KM
VIN WA1AAAFY9P2060131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,374 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Audi Q5