2023 Audi Q5

28,374 KM

Details

$39,910

+ tax & licensing
12006655

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Used
28,374KM
VIN WA1AAAFY9P2060131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,374 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-264-9888
