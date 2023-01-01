Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 BMW X7

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

$132,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$132,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2023 BMW X7

2023 BMW X7

Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2023 BMW X7

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9830972
  2. 9830972
  3. 9830972
  4. 9830972
  5. 9830972
  6. 9830972
  7. 9830972
  8. 9830972
  9. 9830972
  10. 9830972
  11. 9830972
  12. 9830972
  13. 9830972
  14. 9830972
  15. 9830972
  16. 9830972
  17. 9830972
  18. 9830972
  19. 9830972
  20. 9830972
  21. 9830972
  22. 9830972
  23. 9830972
  24. 9830972
  25. 9830972
Contact Seller

$132,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830972
  • Stock #: 771233135
  • VIN: 5UX23EM09P9N45075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 771233135
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black Merino Leather Interior, And A Carbon Fibre Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty October 10 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i 6 Passengers Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Glass Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, M-Sport Package, M-Sport Pro Package, Trailer Tow Hitch.Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, BMW Drive Recorder, Electric Side Sunshades, Soft Close Doors, Digital Cockpit Professional, Head-Up Display, video augmented reality navigation, Parking Assistant Professional, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Evasion Assistant, Lane Keep Assistant, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Lane Change Assistant, Steering & Lane Control, Driving Assistant Professional, Traffic Jam Assistant, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, Gloss Black Window Surround, M Leather Steering Wheel, Black Alcantara Roofliner, M Sport Package (337), Additional Exterior Designation Removal, Gloss Black Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, Blue M Sport Brakes, Black M Sport Brakes, M Sport Pro, High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents, M Sport Exhaust System, Illuminated Kidney Grille, And A 23 (Style 914I) Alloy Wheels In Jet black and burnished, Increased Top Speed, Tire Repair Kit, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2023 BMW X7 Sports A...
 11,000 KM
$132,888 + tax & lic
2021 BMW 5 Series Se...
 25,000 KM
$74,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 75,000 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory