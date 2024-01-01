$109,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV
LUXURY | DIESEL | 7 PASS | 22 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
33,222KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4JKT6PR163343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,222 KM
2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV