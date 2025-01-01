$164,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV
V-SERIES | 7 PASSENGER | PANO | HUD | AKG
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$164,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,706KM
VIN 1GYS4SK98PR508009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,706 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Console
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
