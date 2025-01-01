Menu
2023 Land Rover Defender

19,137 KM

Details

$93,910

+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Defender

P400 | 8 PASSENGERS | SE | 22 IN WHEELS

12056416

2023 Land Rover Defender

P400 | 8 PASSENGERS | SE | 22 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$93,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,137KM
VIN SALEPFEU4P2171146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,137 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104

905-264-9888
$93,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2023 Land Rover Defender