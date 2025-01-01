$93,910+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Defender
P400 | 8 PASSENGERS | SE | 22 IN WHEELS
2023 Land Rover Defender
P400 | 8 PASSENGERS | SE | 22 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$93,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,137KM
VIN SALEPFEU4P2171146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,137 KM
