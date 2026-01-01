$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Defender
110 S | P300 | MERIDIAN | PANO
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,410KM
VIN SALEJ7EX8P2124543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,410 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
