2023 Land Rover Defender

79,410 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Defender

110 S | P300 | MERIDIAN | PANO

13510805

2023 Land Rover Defender

110 S | P300 | MERIDIAN | PANO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,410KM
VIN SALEJ7EX8P2124543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,410 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2023 Land Rover Defender