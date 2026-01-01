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2023 Land Rover Defender

58,627 KM

Details Features

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Land Rover Defender

X DYNAMIC | P400 | PANO | MERIDIAN | 20 IN

Watch This Vehicle
14535957

2023 Land Rover Defender

X DYNAMIC | P400 | PANO | MERIDIAN | 20 IN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

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Contact Seller

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,627KM
VIN SALE27EU9P2174953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,627 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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905-264-XXXX

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905-264-9888

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$59,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2023 Land Rover Defender