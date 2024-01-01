Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

19,000 KM

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Used
19,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1KAF4HB6PR134670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Matte Diamond Pattern Trim.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 28 2027/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And A Black Fabric Roof Liner.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Trunk Closer, MB Navigation, Parking Package (P47), Live Traffic, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Premium, 360 Camera, Multi-Year Map Update, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 18" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
