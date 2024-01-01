$53,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Matte Diamond Pattern Trim.
Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 28 2027/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And A Black Fabric Roof Liner.
Packages Include EASY-PACK Trunk Closer, MB Navigation, Parking Package (P47), Live Traffic, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Premium, 360 Camera, Multi-Year Map Update, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 18" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features
