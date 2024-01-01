$51,910+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
EQB 250+ | INTELLIGENT DRIVE | NAV
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$51,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,572KM
VIN W1N9M0CB7PN064096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,572 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
