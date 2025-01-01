$65,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
EQE | 350 | 4MATIC | BURMESTER | 20|RIM | ELECTRIC
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
EQE | 350 | 4MATIC | BURMESTER | 20|RIM | ELECTRIC
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$65,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,511KM
VIN 4JGGM1CB0PA014292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,511 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2022 Toyota Supra GR COUPE | HUD | BUCKET SEAT | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST 13,417 KM $64,900 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T TECHNIK | 20"RIM | REAR CAM | NAV | PANO 115,945 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 | AMG | PREMIUM PKG | 21 IN 72,003 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
$65,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE