$219,910+ tax & licensing
$219,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G550 AMG | LOW KMS | 20 IN WHEELS | MASSAGE
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$219,910
+ taxes & licensing
2,825KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10182798
- Stock #: 25520
- VIN: W1NYC6BJ5PX469985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Stock # 25520
- Mileage 2,825 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3