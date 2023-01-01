Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2,825 KM

Details Features

$219,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$219,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550 AMG | LOW KMS | 20 IN WHEELS | MASSAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550 AMG | LOW KMS | 20 IN WHEELS | MASSAGE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 10182798
  2. 10182798
  3. 10182798
  4. 10182798
  5. 10182798
  6. 10182798
  7. 10182798
  8. 10182798
  9. 10182798
  10. 10182798
  11. 10182798
  12. 10182798
  13. 10182798
  14. 10182798
  15. 10182798
  16. 10182798
  17. 10182798
  18. 10182798
  19. 10182798
  20. 10182798
  21. 10182798
  22. 10182798
  23. 10182798
  24. 10182798
  25. 10182798
  26. 10182798
  27. 10182798
  28. 10182798
  29. 10182798
  30. 10182798
  31. 10182798
  32. 10182798
  33. 10182798
  34. 10182798
  35. 10182798
  36. 10182798
  37. 10182798
  38. 10182798
  39. 10182798
  40. 10182798
  41. 10182798
  42. 10182798
  43. 10182798
  44. 10182798
Contact Seller

$219,910

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10182798
  • Stock #: 25520
  • VIN: W1NYC6BJ5PX469985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25520
  • Mileage 2,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 83,824 KM
$30,910 + tax & lic
2014 Audi R8 LOW KMS...
 24,091 KM
$119,910 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 32,500 KM
$36,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory