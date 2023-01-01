2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$219,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 8 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10182798

10182798 Stock #: 25520

25520 VIN: W1NYC6BJ5PX469985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25520

Mileage 2,825 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.