2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 53 4MATIC SUV
6,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB6BB5PA859705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black w/Grey Stitching AMG Nappa Leather Interior, And An AMG Carbon Fibre Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 17 2027/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53 4MATIC+ SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Trailer Hitch, Night Package, Aluminum Running Boards, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Edition 429 Package, Head-Up Display, And 115V Power Socket.Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Heated Front Armrests, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, 22" AMG Cross-Spoke Matte Black, Night Package, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
