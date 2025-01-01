Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

9,776 KM

Details Features

$139,900

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 580 | EXECUTIVE SEAT | DIAMOND STITCH | 20" RIM

12697500

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 580 | EXECUTIVE SEAT | DIAMOND STITCH | 20" RIM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$139,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,776KM
VIN W1K6G7GB0PA209769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,776 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Air Conditioning

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage COUPE | CERAMIC BRAKES | 19
2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage COUPE | CERAMIC BRAKES | 19" WHEELS 60,523 KM $60,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | 19
2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | 19" RIM | CARBON | SOFT TOP 82,456 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Macan PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | PANO for sale in Vaughan, ON
2017 Porsche Macan PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | PANO 107,570 KM $27,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
$139,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class