2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 580 | EXECUTIVE SEAT | DIAMOND STITCH | 20" RIM
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
9,776KM
VIN W1K6G7GB0PA209769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,776 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Air Conditioning
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
