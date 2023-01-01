Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

1,800 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2023 Nissan Rogue

2023 Nissan Rogue

AWD Platinum

2023 Nissan Rogue

AWD Platinum

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

1,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606283
  • Stock #: 204146
  • VIN: JN8BT3DD2PW303646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 204146
  • Mileage 1,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Gun Metallic Exterior On Graphite, Quilted Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim.
One Owner, Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Nissan Warranty.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Head-Up Display, Front And Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, CarPlay & Android Auto, 12 Digital Dashboard Display & Ambient Lighting, Bose Sound System, Keyless Entry w/Push Start, Remote Engine Start, Triple Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking System w/Pedestrian Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, LED Headlights, 19 Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

