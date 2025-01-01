$87,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche Macan
GTS | BOSE | PANO | 21 IN
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$87,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,354KM
VIN WP1AF2A5XPLB55400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,354 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
