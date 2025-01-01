Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Volvo XC40

Details Features

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Volvo XC40

AWD | HARMAN/KARDONULTIMATE DARK THEME

Watch This Vehicle
12876824

2023 Volvo XC40

AWD | HARMAN/KARDONULTIMATE DARK THEME

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 12876824
  2. 12876824
  3. 12876824
  4. 12876824
  5. 12876824
  6. 12876824
  7. 12876824
  8. 12876824
  9. 12876824
  10. 12876824
  11. 12876824
  12. 12876824
  13. 12876824
  14. 12876824
  15. 12876824
  16. 12876824
  17. 12876824
  18. 12876824
  19. 12876824
  20. 12876824
  21. 12876824
  22. 12876824
  23. 12876824
  24. 12876824
  25. 12876824
  26. 12876824
  27. 12876824
  28. 12876824
  29. 12876824
  30. 12876824
  31. 12876824
  32. 12876824
  33. 12876824
Contact Seller

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN YV4L12UM2P2955851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats

Convenience

Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560 | AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 20 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560 | AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 20 IN 59,282 KM $79,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport MHEV | HST | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | CARBON FIBRE PKG for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport MHEV | HST | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | CARBON FIBRE PKG 79,669 KM $60,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Porsche 911 CARRERA | BOSE | SUNROOF | 20 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2013 Porsche 911 CARRERA | BOSE | SUNROOF | 20 IN 54,417 KM $89,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2023 Volvo XC40