$44,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo XC40
AWD | HARMAN/KARDONULTIMATE DARK THEME
2023 Volvo XC40
AWD | HARMAN/KARDONULTIMATE DARK THEME
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN YV4L12UM2P2955851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fjord Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Console
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2023 Volvo XC40