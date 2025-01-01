Menu
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

9,059 KM

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

Sportback 55 | S-LINE | CARPLAY | 19 IN

13166990

2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

Sportback 55 | S-LINE | CARPLAY | 19 IN

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,059KM
VIN WA12UAFZ2RP075046

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,059 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$56,900

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2024 Audi Q4 e-tron