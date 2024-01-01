$88,888+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
2024 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$88,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Brooklyn Grey Metallic Exterior On Black, Sensafin Upholstery w/Decor Stitchin.
Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty!
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, M-Sport Package, M-Sport Pro Package, Gloss Black Window Surround, Adaptive LED Headlights, Glass Controls, Gloss Black Roof Rails, And Upgraded 22" Rr Double-Spoke (Style 742M), Jet black, burnished, Increased Top Speed, Tire Repair Kit.
Packages Include Wireless Device Charging, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, BMW Drive Recorder, Comfort Access, Digital Cockpit Professional, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display w/Video Augmented Reality Nav, Parking Assistant Professional, Side Sunshades, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Adaptive M Suspension, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Satin Aluminum Window Surround, Additional Exterior Designation Removal, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers, M Sport Pro, Black Exterior Contents, M Sport Exhaust System, Shadowline Headlights, Illuminated Kidney Grille, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
Autobase
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588