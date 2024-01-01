Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Brooklyn Grey Metallic Exterior On Black, Sensafin Upholstery w/Decor Stitchin.</p><p></p><p>Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty!</p><p></p><p>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</p><p></p><p>This 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, M-Sport Package, M-Sport Pro Package, Gloss Black Window Surround, Adaptive LED Headlights, Glass Controls, Gloss Black Roof Rails, And Upgraded 22" Rr Double-Spoke (Style 742M), Jet black, burnished, Increased Top Speed, Tire Repair Kit.</p><p></p><p>Packages Include Wireless Device Charging, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, BMW Drive Recorder, Comfort Access, Digital Cockpit Professional, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display w/Video Augmented Reality Nav, Parking Assistant Professional, Side Sunshades, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Adaptive M Suspension, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Satin Aluminum Window Surround, Additional Exterior Designation Removal, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers, M Sport Pro, Black Exterior Contents, M Sport Exhaust System, Shadowline Headlights, Illuminated Kidney Grille, And More!</p><p></p><p>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</p><p></p><p>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</p><p></p><p>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</p>

2024 BMW X5

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$88,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2024 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11448176
  2. 11448176
  3. 11448176
  4. 11448176
  5. 11448176
  6. 11448176
  7. 11448176
  8. 11448176
  9. 11448176
  10. 11448176
  11. 11448176
  12. 11448176
  13. 11448176
  14. 11448176
  15. 11448176
  16. 11448176
  17. 11448176
  18. 11448176
  19. 11448176
Contact Seller

$88,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UX23EU00R9S63264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Brooklyn Grey Metallic Exterior On Black, Sensafin Upholstery w/Decor Stitchin.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, M-Sport Package, M-Sport Pro Package, Gloss Black Window Surround, Adaptive LED Headlights, Glass Controls, Gloss Black Roof Rails, And Upgraded 22" Rr Double-Spoke (Style 742M), Jet black, burnished, Increased Top Speed, Tire Repair Kit.

Packages Include Wireless Device Charging, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, BMW Drive Recorder, Comfort Access, Digital Cockpit Professional, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display w/Video Augmented Reality Nav, Parking Assistant Professional, Side Sunshades, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Adaptive M Suspension, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Satin Aluminum Window Surround, Additional Exterior Designation Removal, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers, M Sport Pro, Black Exterior Contents, M Sport Exhaust System, Shadowline Headlights, Illuminated Kidney Grille, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2024 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Vaughan, ON
2024 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle 20,000 KM $88,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe 54,000 KM $79,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi S4 Sedan Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Audi S4 Sedan Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro 22,000 KM $54,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$88,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2024 BMW X5