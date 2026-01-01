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Recent Arrival! 2.0L 16V DOHC. 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Leather | Sunroof| Blind Spot EX-L Leather | Sunroof| Blind Spot AWD CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Certified. Certification Program Details: * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty * Vehicle history report. Access to My Honda * Multipoint Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models AWD CVT Why Buy from Maple Honda? REVIEWS: Why buy an used car from Maple Honda? Our reviews will answer the question for you. We have over 2,500 Google reviews and have an average score of 4.9 out of a possible 5. Who better to trust when buying an used car than the people who have already done so? DEPENDABLE DEALER: The Zanchin Group of companies has been providing new and used vehicles in Vaughan for over 40 years. Since 1973 our standards of excellent service and customer care has enabled us to grow to over 34 stores in the Great Toronto area and beyond. Still family owned and still providing exceptional customer care. WARRANTY / PROTECTION: Buying an used vehicle from Maple Honda is always a safe and sound investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. That’s why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days safety related items only. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. TRADE-INS: We want your trade! Looking for the best price for your car? Our trade-in process is simple, quick and easy. You get the best price for your car with a transparent, market-leading value within a few minutes whether you are buying a new one from us or not. Our Used Sales Department is ALWAYS in need of fresh vehicles. Selling your car? Contact us for a value that will make you happy and get paid the same day. Https:/www.maplehonda.com. Easy to buy, easy for servicing. You can find us in the Maple Auto Mall on Jane Street north of Rutherford. We are close both Canada’s Wonderland and Vaughan Mills shopping centre. Easy to call in while you are shopping or visiting Wonderland, Maple Honda provides used Honda cars and trucks to buyers all over the GTA including, Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, and Richmond Hill. Our low used car prices attract buyers from as far away as Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and even the Mississauga and Oakville areas of Ontario. We have provided amazing customer service to Honda vehicle owners for over 40 years. As part of the Zanchin Auto group we offer dependable service and excellent customer care. We are here for you and your Honda.

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

79,327 KM

Details Description

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Leather | Sunroof| Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle
14439214

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Leather | Sunroof| Blind Spot

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

  1. 14439214
  2. 14439214
  3. 14439214
  4. 14439214
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,327KM
VIN 2HKRS6H70RH200737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 79,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2.0L 16V DOHC.
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Leather | Sunroof| Blind Spot


EX-L Leather | Sunroof| Blind Spot AWD CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC

Certified.

Certification Program Details: * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty * Vehicle history report. Access to My Honda * Multipoint Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models AWD CVT

Why Buy from Maple Honda? REVIEWS: Why buy an used car from Maple Honda? Our reviews will answer the question for you. We have over 2,500 Google reviews and have an average score of 4.9 out of a possible 5. Who better to trust when buying an used car than the people who have already done so? DEPENDABLE DEALER: The Zanchin Group of companies has been providing new and used vehicles in Vaughan for over 40 years. Since 1973 our standards of excellent service and customer care has enabled us to grow to over 34 stores in the Great Toronto area and beyond. Still family owned and still providing exceptional customer care. WARRANTY / PROTECTION: Buying an used vehicle from Maple Honda is always a safe and sound investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. That’s why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days safety related items only. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. TRADE-INS: We want your trade! Looking for the best price for your car? Our trade-in process is simple, quick and easy. You get the best price for your car with a transparent, market-leading value within a few minutes whether you are buying a new one from us or not. Our Used Sales Department is ALWAYS in need of fresh vehicles. Selling your car? Contact us for a value that will make you happy and get paid the same day. Https:/www.maplehonda.com.

Easy to buy, easy for servicing. You can find us in the Maple Auto Mall on Jane Street north of Rutherford. We are close both Canada’s Wonderland and Vaughan Mills shopping centre. Easy to call in while you are shopping or visiting Wonderland, Maple Honda provides used Honda cars and trucks to buyers all over the GTA including, Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, and Richmond Hill. Our low used car prices attract buyers from as far away as Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and even the Mississauga and Oakville areas of Ontario. We have provided amazing customer service to Honda vehicle owners for over 40 years. As part of the Zanchin Auto group we offer dependable service and excellent customer care. We are here for you and your Honda.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Maple Honda

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1
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905-832-1202

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$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Honda

905-832-1202

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid