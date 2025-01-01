Menu
This beautiful 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG is a local Ontario vehicle with remaining manufacture warranty until November 15th 2027 or up to 80,000 kms. Dressed in the AMG Package with striking 21-inch rims, this SUV blends elegance with athletic confidence. Inside, the Burmester surround sound and cutting-edge Head-Up Display elevate every drive into a luxurious journey where innovation meets pure Mercedes performance. Key features Include: 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission 4MATIC fully variable all-wheel drive AMG exterior styling and body kit 21 AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels Burmester high-end surround sound audio system Head-Up Display (HUD) Twin 12.3 digital displays (infotainment + instrument cluster) MBUX infotainment system with Hey Mercedes voice control Transparent Hood / Off-road under-vehicle camera view DYNAMIC SELECT drive mode selector (Eco, Sport, Off-road, etc) Adaptive suspension / Selective damping suspension LED high-performance headlamps & adaptive lighting Premium interior materials: Nappa leather, ambient lighting, ARTICO trim Panoramic sunroof Driver-assistance suite: Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane-Keeping Assist, 360 camera Easy-Pack power tailgate with foot-activated release Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity + USB-C ports Towing capacity up to approximately 3,500 kg

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

39,757 KM

$82,900

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

450 | AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 21"RIM

13111712

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

450 | AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 21"RIM

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$82,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,757KM
VIN 4JGFB5KB8RB076174

  • Exterior Colour Emerald Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,757 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG is a local Ontario vehicle with remaining manufacture warranty until November 15th 2027 or up to 80,000 kms. Dressed in the AMG Package with striking 21-inch rims, this SUV blends elegance with athletic confidence. Inside, the Burmester surround sound and cutting-edge Head-Up Display elevate every drive into a luxurious journey where innovation meets pure Mercedes performance.

Key features Include:

9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission
4MATIC fully variable all-wheel drive
AMG exterior styling and body kit
21 AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels
Burmester high-end surround sound audio system
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Twin 12.3 digital displays (infotainment + instrument cluster)
MBUX infotainment system with Hey Mercedes voice control
Transparent Hood / Off-road under-vehicle camera view
DYNAMIC SELECT drive mode selector (Eco, Sport, Off-road, etc)
Adaptive suspension / Selective damping suspension
LED high-performance headlamps & adaptive lighting
Premium interior materials: Nappa leather, ambient lighting, ARTICO trim
Panoramic sunroof
Driver-assistance suite: Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane-Keeping Assist, 360 camera
Easy-Pack power tailgate with foot-activated release
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity + USB-C ports
Towing capacity up to approximately 3,500 kg


NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.


Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104

