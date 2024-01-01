2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Menu
Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$35,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,644KM
VIN JA4J4VA89RZ609004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Diamond
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101540
  • Mileage 19,644 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Auto Hold, Collision Avoidance System, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Emergency rake, CLEAN CARFAX

2024 Red Diamond on Black MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE | All Wheel Drive

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Interior

Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

